4 dead, including 3 children, in Victorville head-on crash
VICTORVILLE >> A head-on crash killed a 33-year-old woman from Victorville, her two children and a third child on Friday, coroner's officials said. At 8:11 p.m. Friday, a 1999 Toyota Corolla traveling west on Air Expressway in Victorville and a 2003 Ford Explorer crashed head-on near Phantom West, according to a San Bernardino County Coroner's Office news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Add your comments below
Victorville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sam's Club is located at 22500 Hwy 18. Apple Va... (May '12)
|18 hr
|Ness
|8
|Tulare County Sheriff's Department Above The Law ? (Mar '15)
|Apr 27
|Storm
|44
|Puro LOCO PARK 13
|Apr 26
|Well Well
|3
|Who is marketing online in Visalia?
|Apr 16
|maudifyfresnoseo
|1
|Jeanette Atencio
|Apr 14
|JEANETTE ATENCIO
|1
|Samuel Palmer
|Apr 14
|SAMUEL PALMER
|1
|Teresa Buzbee
|Apr 14
|TERESA BUZBEE
|1
Find what you want!
Search Victorville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC