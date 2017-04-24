4 dead, including 3 children, in Victorville head-on crash

VICTORVILLE >> A head-on crash killed a 33-year-old woman from Victorville, her two children and a third child on Friday, coroner's officials said. At 8:11 p.m. Friday, a 1999 Toyota Corolla traveling west on Air Expressway in Victorville and a 2003 Ford Explorer crashed head-on near Phantom West, according to a San Bernardino County Coroner's Office news release.

