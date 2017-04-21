21-year-old Victorville man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, held on $1 million bail
A 21-year-old man is in custody after authorities say he stabbed another man multiple times behind a shopping center on Seventh Street Saturday. Desmen Bentley, of Victorville, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and booked at the High Desert Detention Center in lieu of $1,000,000 bail.
