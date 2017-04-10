2 teens arrested in deadly Victorville shooting
VICTORVILLE >> Two teenagers were arrested on suspicion of murder early Sunday at a Victorville motel next to a small strip mall where someone had been shot to death hours before. Kalon Dawson, 20, of Victorville was shot about 7:20 p.m. Saturday at 15517 Village Drive, according to a San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Add your comments below
Victorville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jeanette Atencio
|Apr 14
|JEANETTE ATENCIO
|1
|Samuel Palmer
|Apr 14
|SAMUEL PALMER
|1
|Teresa Buzbee
|Apr 14
|TERESA BUZBEE
|1
|Kevin Polzin
|Apr 14
|KEVIN POLZIN
|1
|Christine Martinez
|Apr 14
|CHRISTINE MARTINEZ
|1
|Christy Kidwell
|Apr 14
|CHRISTY KIDWELL
|1
|Jennifer Schmidthuber
|Apr 14
|JENNIFER S
|1
Find what you want!
Search Victorville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC