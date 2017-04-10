2 teens arrested in deadly Victorville shooting

VICTORVILLE >> Two teenagers were arrested on suspicion of murder early Sunday at a Victorville motel next to a small strip mall where someone had been shot to death hours before. Kalon Dawson, 20, of Victorville was shot about 7:20 p.m. Saturday at 15517 Village Drive, according to a San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department news release.

