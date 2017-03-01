Wrightwood man arrested on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts with child

A 41-year-old Wrightwood man was behind bars on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 after authorities arrested him at Mountain High Resort on Tuesday afternoon. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputies arrested Michael Lee Ogborn at the winter resort after a thorough investigation by Detective Scott Chapdelaine of the Victor Valley Sheriff's Station.

