Woman killed in attack at Victorville park, suspect in custody
VICTORVILLE >> A person is in custody Thursday in the beating death of a woman at a Victorville park Wednesday night, San Bernardino County sheriff's officials said. Deputies were called Wednesday night to the parking area of Hook Park, off of Hook Boulevard near Ashley Glenn Drive and Hook Junior High School, for a man assaulting a woman, according to initial reports.
