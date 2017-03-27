Victorville women arrested at welfare office; accused of assault on security guard

Two Victorville women arrested at the San Bernardino County welfare office Wednesday in connection to an altercation that led to one of the women using a stun gun on a security guard are expected to appear before a judge Friday. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputies arrested Essence Crumble, 21, and Jonlanda Alexandrer Jackson, 21, after receiving information they were at the welfare office at 15010 Palmdale Road and that they were wanted in the March 14 incident.

