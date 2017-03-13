Victorville seeks public input for Hazard Mitigation Plan

Emergency Management Coordinator Dana Wellborn discussed the city's plans for updating its Hazard Mitigation Plan at an informative stakeholders meeting Thursday afternoon that was lightly attended. The meeting took place in Conference Room D at Victorville City Hall, where Wellborn explained the city's ongoing efforts to mitigate natural hazards and seek valuable input from the community. The meeting came just weeks after a 41-year-old Victorville man drowned when his car was submerged during a flash flood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.