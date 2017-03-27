Victorville man suspected of raping a...

Victorville man suspected of raping a 12-year-old runaway

Armando Padilla, 53, was arrested at a home in the 10000 block of Maricopa Road sometime around 9 p.m., according to jail records. He was booked into the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto for suspicion of rape, sodomy and lewd acts by force on a child under 14 years of age.

