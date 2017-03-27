Victorville man suspected of raping a 12-year-old runaway
Armando Padilla, 53, was arrested at a home in the 10000 block of Maricopa Road sometime around 9 p.m., according to jail records. He was booked into the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto for suspicion of rape, sodomy and lewd acts by force on a child under 14 years of age.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Add your comments below
Victorville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Operation Baby Face snares nine in Tulare Count...
|15 hr
|Cookcoo
|7
|Chase Merritt's family (Nov '14)
|Mon
|Buzz
|3
|Amber Michelle Sperberg
|Sun
|AMBER
|1
|Tulare County Sheriff's Department Above The Law ? (Mar '15)
|Mar 25
|Conversate
|38
|Phelan man held on $500,00 bail for alleged ass...
|Mar 25
|Lynne Huffman
|2
|High school student arrested for alleged robber...
|Mar 20
|Suggest 45
|4
|Oneness VS Trinity debate (the trinty is a lie) (Nov '11)
|Mar 16
|Suggest who shuts up
|10
Find what you want!
Search Victorville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC