Victorville man held on $150,000 bail for stalking, threatening ex-girlfriend
A man accused of threatening and stalking his ex-girlfriend was behind bars on $150,000 bail, booking records show. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputies arrested Cody Ryce Mason, 24, of Victorville, early Wednesday morning after receiving a report at approximately 3 a.m. that he “had been threatening to harm” his ex-girlfriend.
