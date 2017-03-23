Victorville man held on $150,000 bail...

Victorville man held on $150,000 bail for stalking, threatening ex-girlfriend

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Victorville Daily Press

A man accused of threatening and stalking his ex-girlfriend was behind bars on $150,000 bail, booking records show. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputies arrested Cody Ryce Mason, 24, of Victorville, early Wednesday morning after receiving a report at approximately 3 a.m. that he “had been threatening to harm” his ex-girlfriend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Victorville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Operation Baby Face snares nine in Tulare Count... 10 hr Lil moco 4
Poll Tulare County Sheriff's Department Above The Law ? (Mar '15) Thu Who 36
News High school student arrested for alleged robber... Mar 20 Suggest 45 4
Oneness VS Trinity debate (the trinty is a lie) (Nov '11) Mar 16 Suggest who shuts up 10
Male prostitution (Jun '13) Mar 15 Gorge ayon 7
Denise Castillo works at Visalia gardens Mar 15 Gorge ayon 1
News Visalia man sentenced for attempted murder of wife (Sep '14) Mar 15 Syco from Delano 5
See all Victorville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Victorville Forum Now

Victorville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Victorville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Victorville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,452 • Total comments across all topics: 279,791,436

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC