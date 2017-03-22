Victorville man arrested after brief pursuit late Friday night
Authorities said they recovered a loaded firearm from a suspect's vehicle late Friday night after a "brief" pursuit came to an end in the area of Highway 395 and Bear Valley Road. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputies arrested Anthony Wayne Moore, 45, of Victorville, following the pursuit, which began in the area of Luna and Amethyst roads a little before 11:20 p.m. Authorities said Moore failed to stop at a posted stop sign and did not yield for the deputy conducting a traffic stop.
