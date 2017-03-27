Victorville man accused of setting motel room on fire arrested
A 38-year-old Victorville man was behind bars after allegedly setting his motel room on fire early Monday, authorities said. Joe Watkins Smith was arrested on suspicion of arson and vandalism following the incident, which occurred at the Sunset Inn Motel in the 15100 block of Mojave Drive on Monday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.
Add your comments below
Victorville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does anybody have room for
|13 hr
|Nowhere to turn
|1
|Operation Baby Face snares nine in Tulare Count...
|Mar 28
|Cookcoo
|7
|Chase Merritt's family (Nov '14)
|Mar 27
|Buzz
|3
|Amber Michelle Sperberg
|Mar 26
|AMBER
|1
|Tulare County Sheriff's Department Above The Law ? (Mar '15)
|Mar 25
|Conversate
|38
|Phelan man held on $500,00 bail for alleged ass...
|Mar 25
|Lynne Huffman
|2
|High school student arrested for alleged robber...
|Mar 20
|Suggest 45
|4
Find what you want!
Search Victorville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC