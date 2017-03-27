Victorville man accused of setting mo...

Victorville man accused of setting motel room on fire arrested

A 38-year-old Victorville man was behind bars after allegedly setting his motel room on fire early Monday, authorities said. Joe Watkins Smith was arrested on suspicion of arson and vandalism following the incident, which occurred at the Sunset Inn Motel in the 15100 block of Mojave Drive on Monday morning.

