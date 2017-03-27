Victorville man accused of attacking ...

Victorville man accused of attacking mentally disabled neighbor arrested in Fontana

VICTORVILLE >> The man wanted for reportedly attacking a developmentally disabled teen in Victorville has been arrested, sheriff's officials said. Fontana police arrested Shanon Djon Hill Jr., 23, of Victorville near Fontana High School at Date Street and Holly Drive Sunday evening, according to booking records and San Bernardino County sheriff's officials.

