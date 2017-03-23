Victorville looking to install traffic signal on Mojave Drive and Amethyst Road

Responding to public concern and city analysis following recent fatal collisions, City Manager Doug Robertson proposed installing a traffic signal at the intersection of Mojave Drive and Amethyst Road during Tuesday night's Council meeting. The city conducted a warrant analysis of the crash-prone intersection and determined it met three traffic warrants: traffic volume during an eight-hour period, traffic volume during a four-hour period and traffic volume at peak hour.

