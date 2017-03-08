Transient behind bars on suspicion of setting dumpster fire in old Victorville Target parking lot
A 27-year-old transient was behind bars on suspicion of aggravated arson and is being held in lieu of $250,000 bail, booking records show. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputies arrested Amanda Bolin on Wednesday after responding to a dumpster fire in the old Target parking lot, located at 15321 Palmdale Road, a little after 5 p.m. Bolin is expected to be arraigned Friday afternoon if she is criminally charged by prosecutors, booking records show.
