Stirlinga s new industrial facility well on its way to being completed
Progress toward completing Stirling Development's new facility at Southern California Logistics Airport is well on its way as announced during a wall titling event Wednesday. Construction for the new Distribution Centre 18, a 370,023-square-foot industrial facility located at SCLA in Victorville, first broke ground late last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.
Add your comments below
Victorville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Operation Baby Face snares nine in Tulare Count...
|2 hr
|Who
|3
|Tulare County Sheriff's Department Above The Law ? (Mar '15)
|2 hr
|Who
|36
|High school student arrested for alleged robber...
|Mon
|Suggest 45
|4
|Oneness VS Trinity debate (the trinty is a lie) (Nov '11)
|Mar 16
|Suggest who shuts up
|10
|Male prostitution (Jun '13)
|Mar 15
|Gorge ayon
|7
|Denise Castillo works at Visalia gardens
|Mar 15
|Gorge ayon
|1
|Visalia man sentenced for attempted murder of wife (Sep '14)
|Mar 15
|Syco from Delano
|5
Find what you want!
Search Victorville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC