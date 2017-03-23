Rollover crash in Apple Valley leaves...

Rollover crash in Apple Valley leaves 3 injured

Next Story Prev Story
30 min ago Read more: Victorville Daily Press

Reports of a crash on Central and Ramona roads were received by authorities just after 2 p.m. Thursday. Initial reports indicated that an extrication was possibly needed for a child trapped in the vehicle, Apple Valley Fire Protection District Fire Chief Sid Hultquist said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Victorville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Operation Baby Face snares nine in Tulare Count... 17 hr Who 3
Poll Tulare County Sheriff's Department Above The Law ? (Mar '15) 17 hr Who 36
News High school student arrested for alleged robber... Mar 20 Suggest 45 4
Oneness VS Trinity debate (the trinty is a lie) (Nov '11) Mar 16 Suggest who shuts up 10
Male prostitution (Jun '13) Mar 15 Gorge ayon 7
Denise Castillo works at Visalia gardens Mar 15 Gorge ayon 1
News Visalia man sentenced for attempted murder of wife (Sep '14) Mar 15 Syco from Delano 5
See all Victorville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Victorville Forum Now

Victorville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Victorville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Victorville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,845 • Total comments across all topics: 279,773,243

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC