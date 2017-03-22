Redlands man accused in Inland Empire shooting spree to be in court
VICTORVILLE >> The Redlands man accused of going on a shooting spree in the Inland Empire wounding three people including a San Bernardino County sheriff's deputy and killing a fourth is expected to be arraigned Monday in Victorville. Kenneth Scott Welch, 37, was charged in the shooting death of Mario Figueroa, the attempted murder of San Bernardino County sheriff's Deputy Patrick Higgins and shootings that occurred along the 210 Freeway in Rialto, the San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office announced Monday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.
Add your comments below
Victorville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|High school student arrested for alleged robber...
|Mon
|Suggest 45
|4
|Oneness VS Trinity debate (the trinty is a lie) (Nov '11)
|Mar 16
|Suggest who shuts up
|10
|Male prostitution (Jun '13)
|Mar 15
|Gorge ayon
|7
|Denise Castillo works at Visalia gardens
|Mar 15
|Gorge ayon
|1
|Visalia man sentenced for attempted murder of wife (Sep '14)
|Mar 15
|Syco from Delano
|5
|Cartel drug bust yields arrests in Hesperia (Sep '09)
|Mar 14
|Paco
|28
|The new McDonald's is new located at 17134 Hwy ... (Jul '11)
|Mar 14
|HOLLY
|4
Find what you want!
Search Victorville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC