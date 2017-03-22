Redlands man accused in Inland Empire shooting spree to be in court

VICTORVILLE >> The Redlands man accused of going on a shooting spree in the Inland Empire wounding three people including a San Bernardino County sheriff's deputy and killing a fourth is expected to be arraigned Monday in Victorville. Kenneth Scott Welch, 37, was charged in the shooting death of Mario Figueroa, the attempted murder of San Bernardino County sheriff's Deputy Patrick Higgins and shootings that occurred along the 210 Freeway in Rialto, the San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office announced Monday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.