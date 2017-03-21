Private sector incorporated to combat...

Private sector incorporated to combat terrorism

Next Story Prev Story
36 min ago Read more: Victorville Daily Press

While local law enforcement agencies have sought efficiency in combating terrorism by partnering with state and federal partners, they've also included the private sector. One such alliance and a less traditional effort, the Terrorism Early Warning Group, was launched jointly in San Bernardino and Riverside counties in 2001 after the 9/11 terrorist attack.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Victorville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News High school student arrested for alleged robber... Mon Suggest 45 4
Oneness VS Trinity debate (the trinty is a lie) (Nov '11) Mar 16 Suggest who shuts up 10
Male prostitution (Jun '13) Mar 15 Gorge ayon 7
Denise Castillo works at Visalia gardens Mar 15 Gorge ayon 1
News Visalia man sentenced for attempted murder of wife (Sep '14) Mar 15 Syco from Delano 5
News Cartel drug bust yields arrests in Hesperia (Sep '09) Mar 14 Paco 28
The new McDonald's is new located at 17134 Hwy ... (Jul '11) Mar 14 HOLLY 4
See all Victorville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Victorville Forum Now

Victorville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Victorville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
 

Victorville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,948 • Total comments across all topics: 279,726,319

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC