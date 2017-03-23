Preliminary hearing set Monday for three men in Helendale attempted murder case

Three men arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a 17-year-old boy was hit in the head with a baseball bat in Helendale earlier this month are scheduled to appear in a Victorville courtroom for a preliminary hearing Monday morning. Jason Andrew Sherwood Jr., 21, of Helendale, Christopher Michael Sherwood, 18, of Hesperia, and Jirmarcus David Dupree, 25, of Helendale, appeared in a Victorville courtroom Wednesday morning for a pre-preliminary conference.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.