One dead, two injured after fatal collision on Air Expressway

A man was killed after a two-vehicle traffic collision on Air Expressway on Saturday afternoon, authorities said.   Just after 2 p.m., San Bernardino County Victorville Sheriff's Department deputies and County Fire responded to the crash at the intersection of Air Expressway and Phantom West after reports of a collision involving a white Ford Explorer and a silver Ford Mustang convertible.

