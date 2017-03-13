One dead, two injured after fatal collision on Air Expressway
A man was killed after a two-vehicle traffic collision on Air Expressway on Saturday afternoon, authorities said. Just after 2 p.m., San Bernardino County Victorville Sheriff's Department deputies and County Fire responded to the crash at the intersection of Air Expressway and Phantom West after reports of a collision involving a white Ford Explorer and a silver Ford Mustang convertible.
