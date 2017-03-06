New hospital plans a reimagineda for stalled project

A weather-worn sign that has boasted the coming of a new medical facility for years stands alone near Interstate 15 with no signs of development. A variety of speed bumps have stalled construction of the St. Joseph Health, St. Mary's Oasis Campus project that was expected to include a 128-bed trauma center on 98 acres along Amargosa Road between Bear Valley Road and Main Street in Victorville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.