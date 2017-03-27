New California cigarette tax rate inc...

New California cigarette tax rate increase is no joke

1 hr ago Read more: Victorville Daily Press

April Fool's Day will greet smokers with a cigarette tax rate increase that will take a big bite out of their wallets. The new cigarette tax rate increase will see the state tax on a pack of 20 cigarettes jump from 87 cents to $2.87, with the tax including nicotine delivery devices such as electronic cigarettes, e-cigars, e-pipes, vape pens, and e-hookahs.

