March 6: Caught on Camera a " Brawl a...

March 6: Caught on Camera a " Brawl at Chuck E. Cheesea s

Next Story Prev Story
47 min ago Read more: KSFO AM 560

A viewer shared a video of the first brawl on Saturday, Feb. 25. It shows several patrons shoving each other and employees rushing to break them up. It's unclear what led to the fights.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSFO AM 560.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Victorville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Tulare County Sheriff's Department Above The Law ? (Mar '15) 21 min Greylord 34
News Operation Baby Face snares nine in Tulare Count... 1 hr Who 1
News Residents to hold candlelight vigils for a oemi... Sun Who 8
News BarrelHouse Brewing to open taproom in Visalia Sun Who 1
tulare county grand jury complaints being cover... Sun The Real Sheriff 2
News Visalia man arrested as suspect in church burgl... Mar 2 Kenny 8
News He Was Elected Mayor of Lightning in a Bottle. ... Feb 27 solongfarewell 1
See all Victorville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Victorville Forum Now

Victorville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Victorville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Victorville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,959 • Total comments across all topics: 279,350,508

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC