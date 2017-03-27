Man wounded in a accidentala shooting dies
Authorities said a man wounded in a shooting, believed to be accidental, on Monday afternoon later died from his injuries. Edward Downie, 43, died following the incident, which occurred while he was shooting his handgun in a desert area near Sunny Vista and Olivine roads Monday afternoon, Victorville Sheriff's Station spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.
Add your comments below
Victorville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Operation Baby Face snares nine in Tulare Count...
|10 hr
|Cookcoo
|7
|Chase Merritt's family (Nov '14)
|Mon
|Buzz
|3
|Amber Michelle Sperberg
|Sun
|AMBER
|1
|Tulare County Sheriff's Department Above The Law ? (Mar '15)
|Mar 25
|Conversate
|38
|Phelan man held on $500,00 bail for alleged ass...
|Mar 25
|Lynne Huffman
|2
|High school student arrested for alleged robber...
|Mar 20
|Suggest 45
|4
|Oneness VS Trinity debate (the trinty is a lie) (Nov '11)
|Mar 16
|Suggest who shuts up
|10
Find what you want!
Search Victorville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC