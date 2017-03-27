Man wounded in a accidentala shooting...

Man wounded in a accidentala shooting dies

Next Story Prev Story
55 min ago Read more: Victorville Daily Press

Authorities said a man wounded in a shooting, believed to be accidental, on Monday afternoon later died from his injuries. Edward Downie, 43, died following the incident, which occurred while he was shooting his handgun in a desert area near Sunny Vista and Olivine roads Monday afternoon, Victorville Sheriff's Station spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Victorville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Operation Baby Face snares nine in Tulare Count... 10 hr Cookcoo 7
Chase Merritt's family (Nov '14) Mon Buzz 3
Amber Michelle Sperberg Sun AMBER 1
Poll Tulare County Sheriff's Department Above The Law ? (Mar '15) Mar 25 Conversate 38
News Phelan man held on $500,00 bail for alleged ass... Mar 25 Lynne Huffman 2
News High school student arrested for alleged robber... Mar 20 Suggest 45 4
Oneness VS Trinity debate (the trinty is a lie) (Nov '11) Mar 16 Suggest who shuts up 10
See all Victorville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Victorville Forum Now

Victorville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Victorville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Victorville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,842 • Total comments across all topics: 279,892,967

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC