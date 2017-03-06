Man stunned with Taser after attempting to assault sheriffa s deputy; 3 others arrested
A report of a suspicious person led to the arrest of four men Wednesday evening, authorities said, and one getting stunned with a taser after he allegedly tried to assault a San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputy. Oscar Cruz Andujo, also known as Christian Cruz Andujo, 26, Joshua Konikow, 32, James Robin Tripp, 54, and Sumer Camacho, 35, all of Victorville, were arrested following the incident, which occurred near the Green Tree Golf Course on Wednesday evening.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.
Add your comments below
Victorville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Operation Baby Face snares nine in Tulare Count...
|10 hr
|Sue
|2
|Residents to hold candlelight vigils for a oemi...
|12 hr
|Hi Christy W
|9
|Tulare County Sheriff's Department Above The Law ? (Mar '15)
|14 hr
|Greylord
|34
|BarrelHouse Brewing to open taproom in Visalia
|Sun
|Who
|1
|tulare county grand jury complaints being cover...
|Sun
|The Real Sheriff
|2
|Visalia man arrested as suspect in church burgl...
|Mar 2
|Kenny
|8
|He Was Elected Mayor of Lightning in a Bottle. ...
|Feb 27
|solongfarewell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Victorville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC