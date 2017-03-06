Man stunned with Taser after attempti...

Man stunned with Taser after attempting to assault sheriffa s deputy; 3 others arrested

Thursday Mar 2 Read more: Victorville Daily Press

A report of a suspicious person led to the arrest of four men Wednesday evening, authorities said, and one getting stunned with a taser after he allegedly tried to assault a San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputy. Oscar Cruz Andujo, also known as Christian Cruz Andujo, 26, Joshua Konikow, 32, James Robin Tripp, 54, and Sumer Camacho, 35, all of Victorville, were arrested following the incident, which occurred near the Green Tree Golf Course on Wednesday evening.

