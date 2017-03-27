Man slips out of handcuffs and escapes from San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies

San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies are searching for 31-year-old Charles Brown, who slipped out of handcuffs and escaped from the back seat of a patrol car in Victorville. San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies are searching for 31-year-old Charles Brown, who slipped out of handcuffs and escaped from the back seat of a patrol car in Victorville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.