Man slips out of handcuffs and escapes from San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies

San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies are searching for 31-year-old Charles Brown, who slipped out of handcuffs and escaped from the back seat of a patrol car in Victorville. San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies are searching for 31-year-old Charles Brown, who slipped out of handcuffs and escaped from the back seat of a patrol car in Victorville.

