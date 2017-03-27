Man escapes from patrol car parked at...

Man escapes from patrol car parked at Victorville police station

22 hrs ago

A man arrested on suspicion of transporting narcotics slipped out of his handcuffs and escaped from the backseat of a patrol car parked at the Victorville Police Station Sunday, according to a San Bernardino County sheriff's news release. Charles Brown, 31, of Adelanto ran away from the station at 14200 Amargosa Rd. in Victorville about 5:30 p.m. Sunday, the news release states.

Victorville, CA

