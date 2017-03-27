Man escapes from patrol car parked at Victorville police station
A man arrested on suspicion of transporting narcotics slipped out of his handcuffs and escaped from the backseat of a patrol car parked at the Victorville Police Station Sunday, according to a San Bernardino County sheriff's news release. Charles Brown, 31, of Adelanto ran away from the station at 14200 Amargosa Rd. in Victorville about 5:30 p.m. Sunday, the news release states.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Add your comments below
Victorville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Operation Baby Face snares nine in Tulare Count...
|3 hr
|kandy
|6
|Chase Merritt's family (Nov '14)
|11 hr
|Buzz
|3
|Amber Michelle Sperberg
|Sun
|AMBER
|1
|Tulare County Sheriff's Department Above The Law ? (Mar '15)
|Sat
|Conversate
|38
|Phelan man held on $500,00 bail for alleged ass...
|Mar 25
|Lynne Huffman
|2
|High school student arrested for alleged robber...
|Mar 20
|Suggest 45
|4
|Oneness VS Trinity debate (the trinty is a lie) (Nov '11)
|Mar 16
|Suggest who shuts up
|10
Find what you want!
Search Victorville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC