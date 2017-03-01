Man dragged by speeding car while trying to save his puppy 0:0
A California man trying to take back his stolen puppy got snagged in the alleged thief's getaway car - which dragged the man for several miles until he was dumped in the middle of the street, cops and relatives said. The wild ordeal unfolded after the victim's puppy was taken at the Rancho Seneca Apartments in Victorville last week, the Victor Valley News reports .
