Man dragged by car down motorway trying to rescue his puppy

A man has been dragged by a car through the streets of a Californian city while he was allegedly attempting to rescue his stolen puppy. San Bernardino County Victorville Sheriff's Station deputies received multiple calls about a dark coloured Honda driving at a high-rate of speed in Victorville - a city about 135 kilometres east of Los Angeles - dragging an unidentified man.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Evening Standard.