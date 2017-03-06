Man accused of dragging Sheriffa s deputy during high-speed chase arrested
A 21-year-old transient man was arrested after allegedly dragging a Sheriff's deputy during a high-speed pursuit on Sunday, authorities said. Tristan Wyatt Thorwaldson was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following the incident, which began at a Chevron Station near Escondido Avenue and Ranchero Road.
