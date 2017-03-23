Making magical moments
With a beaming personality and hands that can produce items out of thin air, magician Jonathan Molo has been making quite a name for himself in the High Desert. “For me, magic isn't just about showing people what you can do,” Molo, 38, told the Daily Press.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Victorville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Operation Baby Face snares nine in Tulare Count...
|13 hr
|Lil moco
|4
|Tulare County Sheriff's Department Above The Law ? (Mar '15)
|Thu
|Who
|36
|High school student arrested for alleged robber...
|Mar 20
|Suggest 45
|4
|Oneness VS Trinity debate (the trinty is a lie) (Nov '11)
|Mar 16
|Suggest who shuts up
|10
|Male prostitution (Jun '13)
|Mar 15
|Gorge ayon
|7
|Denise Castillo works at Visalia gardens
|Mar 15
|Gorge ayon
|1
|Visalia man sentenced for attempted murder of wife (Sep '14)
|Mar 15
|Syco from Delano
|5
Find what you want!
Search Victorville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC