Macy's signals end of department stores as we know them
The department-store chain is testing self-service systems in its shoe departments and at its beauty counters, meaning customers would serve themselves instead of finding a salesperson to retrieve shoes or make eyeliner recommendations. "Lots just say, 'Leave me alone, let me get the shoe I want and move on,'" Hoguet said Wednesday at a conference in Boston, according to Fortune .
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Victorville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tulare County Sheriff's Department Above The Law ? (Mar '15)
|19 hr
|Sue
|35
|Departing Visalia hospital CEO looks at nearly ...
|21 hr
|Sue
|2
|Sam's Club is located at 22500 Hwy 18. Apple Va... (May '12)
|Mar 10
|me in apple
|6
|Operation Baby Face snares nine in Tulare Count...
|Mar 6
|Sue
|2
|Residents to hold candlelight vigils for a oemi...
|Mar 6
|Hi Christy W
|9
|BarrelHouse Brewing to open taproom in Visalia
|Mar 5
|Who
|1
|tulare county grand jury complaints being cover...
|Mar 5
|The Real Sheriff
|2
Find what you want!
Search Victorville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC