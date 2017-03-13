Macy's signals end of department stor...

Macy's signals end of department stores as we know them

Thursday Mar 9 Read more: SFGate

The department-store chain is testing self-service systems in its shoe departments and at its beauty counters, meaning customers would serve themselves instead of finding a salesperson to retrieve shoes or make eyeliner recommendations. "Lots just say, 'Leave me alone, let me get the shoe I want and move on,'" Hoguet said Wednesday at a conference in Boston, according to Fortune .

