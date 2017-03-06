La Mesa, Amargosa lanes to be closed ...

La Mesa, Amargosa lanes to be closed for emergency road repairs

Next Story Prev Story
17 min ago Read more: Victorville Daily Press

Crews will be conducting emergency road repairs in the area of La Mesa and Amargosa roads that will necessitate some lane closures in the area starting Tuesday, city officials said. “There is a depression they can see in the lane and in the roadway and staff members want to go out and do a visual inspection out of caution,” said Victorville spokesperson Sue Jones.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Victorville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Tulare County Sheriff's Department Above The Law ? (Mar '15) 11 hr Jim I know who wh... 35
News Operation Baby Face snares nine in Tulare Count... Mon Sue 2
News Residents to hold candlelight vigils for a oemi... Mon Hi Christy W 9
News BarrelHouse Brewing to open taproom in Visalia Mar 5 Who 1
tulare county grand jury complaints being cover... Mar 5 The Real Sheriff 2
News Visalia man arrested as suspect in church burgl... Mar 2 Kenny 8
News He Was Elected Mayor of Lightning in a Bottle. ... Feb 27 solongfarewell 1
See all Victorville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Victorville Forum Now

Victorville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Victorville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Victorville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,159 • Total comments across all topics: 279,386,836

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC