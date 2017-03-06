La Mesa, Amargosa lanes to be closed for emergency road repairs
Crews will be conducting emergency road repairs in the area of La Mesa and Amargosa roads that will necessitate some lane closures in the area starting Tuesday, city officials said. “There is a depression they can see in the lane and in the roadway and staff members want to go out and do a visual inspection out of caution,” said Victorville spokesperson Sue Jones.
