Jury says sheriffa s SWAT deputies did not violate Victorville armed...
RIVERSIDE >> A jury in a federal civil trial has returned a verdict showing that members of the San Bernardino County Sheriff's SWAT team did not violate a Victorville man's civil rights in 2014 when they shot and killed him. After a three-week trial and three days of deliberation, jurors came back Monday and determined the sheriff's Specialized Enforcement Team, also known as the SWAT team, did not violate Enrique Carlos Rodarte's civil rights based on “the totality of circumstances the deputies faced that evening”.
