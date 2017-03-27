Immigrant advocacy group calls for independent investigation of Adelanto detaineea s death Tuesday
VICTORVILLE – A detainee at the Adelanto Detention Center died early Tuesday after he attempted to commit suicide last week, authorities said Wednesday, prompting calls for an independent investigation from an immigration advocacy group. Osmar Epifanio Gonzalez-Gadba, 32, died early Tuesday at Victor Valley Global Medical Center, six days after he attempted to commit suicide.
