Homicide detectives investigate body at Victorville park
Sheriff's spokeswoman Cindy Bachman says the body was found late Wednesday at Hook Park in Victorville. She didn't provide additional details.
Start the conversation, or Read more at My Mother Lode.
Comments
Add your comments below
Victorville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Male prostitution (Jun '13)
|Wed
|Gorge ayon
|7
|Denise Castillo works at Visalia gardens
|Wed
|Gorge ayon
|1
|Visalia man sentenced for attempted murder of wife (Sep '14)
|Wed
|Syco from Delano
|5
|Cartel drug bust yields arrests in Hesperia (Sep '09)
|Tue
|Paco
|28
|The new McDonald's is new located at 17134 Hwy ... (Jul '11)
|Tue
|HOLLY
|4
|the music thread (Apr '12)
|Tue
|Musikologist
|21
|High school student arrested for alleged robber...
|Tue
|Who
|3
Find what you want!
Search Victorville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC