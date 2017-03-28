Highway markings blamed in fatal Greyhound crash
A fatal Greyhound bus crash on U.S. Highway 101 in San Jose in 2016 was caused by a lack of adequate highway markings, according to the National Transportation Safety Board. The crash occurred in the northbound lanes of the highway at 6:37 a.m. on Jan. 19, 2016, when the bus struck a stationary crash attenuator adjacent to a carpool lane, riding up onto a concrete barrier and rolling onto its right side before coming to rest 65 feet from the point of impact.
