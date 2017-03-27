High winds hit Southern California; tumbleweeds, dust storm snarl traffic
The strongest winds were expected to make an appearance around 9 p.m., according to meteorologists, and public safety officials who tried to get the word out about a potentially hazardous drive. The National Weather service advised people who live in the Inland region mountains and deserts to exercise caution, as strong winds could topple trees, damage power lines and whip up plenty of dust and sand.
