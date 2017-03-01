High-speed rail station in Victorvill...

High-speed rail station in Victorville by 2021?

Next Story Prev Story
53 min ago Read more: Victorville Daily Press

Plans call for the first phase of the high-speed rail component of the multi-modal High Desert Corridor, connecting Palmdale and Las Vegas through Victorville, to be completed by 2021, officials said Thursday. The project, which is expected to cut travel time by half in peak- and off-periods and relieve the oft-congested Interstate 15, would then be rolled out in additional phases, concluding with extension stops in Burbank in 2026 and Los Angeles and Anaheim in 2029.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Victorville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Residents to hold candlelight vigils for a oemi... Wed Who 6
News Visalia man arrested as suspect in church burgl... Tue Who 7
News He Was Elected Mayor of Lightning in a Bottle. ... Feb 27 solongfarewell 1
News Visalia man sentenced for attempted murder of wife (Sep '14) Feb 25 Sugg45 4
News Authorities: Suspect wanted for car thefts arre... Feb 22 Well Well 2
thinking of moving to Visalia,concerned about c... (Sep '11) Feb 21 badinga7 26
News Teen boy, 13, contracts flesh-eating virus afte... Feb 15 Who 3
See all Victorville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Victorville Forum Now

Victorville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Victorville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Victorville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,641 • Total comments across all topics: 279,261,121

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC