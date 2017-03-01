High-speed rail station in Victorville by 2021?

Plans call for the first phase of the high-speed rail component of the multi-modal High Desert Corridor, connecting Palmdale and Las Vegas through Victorville, to be completed by 2021, officials said Thursday. The project, which is expected to cut travel time by half in peak- and off-periods and relieve the oft-congested Interstate 15, would then be rolled out in additional phases, concluding with extension stops in Burbank in 2026 and Los Angeles and Anaheim in 2029.

