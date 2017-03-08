Hig Desert Water Summit speaker reveals plants have their own Internet
California's drought may be easing, but as the state's population continues to grow water will remain a concern for years to come. With that in mind, the Mojave Water Agency used its 2017 High Desert Water Summit on Wednesday morning to try to educate and inspire area students who will be the consumers, innovators and leaders of tomorrow.
Victorville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tulare County Sheriff's Department Above The Law ? (Mar '15)
|Tue
|Jim I know who wh...
|35
|Operation Baby Face snares nine in Tulare Count...
|Mar 6
|Sue
|2
|Residents to hold candlelight vigils for a oemi...
|Mar 6
|Hi Christy W
|9
|BarrelHouse Brewing to open taproom in Visalia
|Mar 5
|Who
|1
|tulare county grand jury complaints being cover...
|Mar 5
|The Real Sheriff
|2
|Visalia man arrested as suspect in church burgl...
|Mar 2
|Kenny
|8
|He Was Elected Mayor of Lightning in a Bottle. ...
|Feb 27
|solongfarewell
|1
