Hesperia woman found guilty in death of her 2-year-old son
A Hesperia woman who fatally injured her 2-year-old son was convicted on Wednesday, March 22, of two child homicide charges, according to officials. Jaimi Roberts, 24, faces 25 years to life when she is sentenced May 12 in Superior Court in Victorville.
