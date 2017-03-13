Hesperia man arrested on suspicion of lewd, lascivious acts with a child

A 41-year-old man accused of continually sexually abusing a juvenile over a decade was behind bars and expected to be arraigned in a Victorville courtroom Tuesday afternoon if criminally charged by prosecutors. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputies arrested Kenneth Masao Nicholson at his Hesperia apartment, located in the 16500 block of Muscatel Street, early Saturday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.