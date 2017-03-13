Hesperia man arrested on suspicion of lewd, lascivious acts with a child
A 41-year-old man accused of continually sexually abusing a juvenile over a decade was behind bars and expected to be arraigned in a Victorville courtroom Tuesday afternoon if criminally charged by prosecutors. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputies arrested Kenneth Masao Nicholson at his Hesperia apartment, located in the 16500 block of Muscatel Street, early Saturday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.
Add your comments below
Victorville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Male prostitution (Jun '13)
|12 hr
|Gorge ayon
|7
|Denise Castillo works at Visalia gardens
|13 hr
|Gorge ayon
|1
|Visalia man sentenced for attempted murder of wife (Sep '14)
|13 hr
|Syco from Delano
|5
|Cartel drug bust yields arrests in Hesperia (Sep '09)
|22 hr
|Paco
|28
|The new McDonald's is new located at 17134 Hwy ... (Jul '11)
|Tue
|HOLLY
|4
|the music thread (Apr '12)
|Tue
|Musikologist
|21
|High school student arrested for alleged robber...
|Tue
|Who
|3
Find what you want!
Search Victorville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC