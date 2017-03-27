Grass fire near Victorville contained, arson suspect in custody
VICTORVILLE >> Despite high winds, firefighters by 6 p.m. Thursday had 100 percent contained at 26 acres a vegetation fire near Victorville and a man suspected of starting it was in custody, officials said. A San Bernardino County firefighter and a San Bernardino County sheriff's deputy were reported hospitalized for treatment of unspecified minor injuries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Add your comments below
Victorville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does anybody have room for
|14 min
|Tryitout
|2
|Operation Baby Face snares nine in Tulare Count...
|Mar 28
|Cookcoo
|7
|Chase Merritt's family (Nov '14)
|Mar 27
|Buzz
|3
|Amber Michelle Sperberg
|Mar 26
|AMBER
|1
|Tulare County Sheriff's Department Above The Law ? (Mar '15)
|Mar 25
|Conversate
|38
|Phelan man held on $500,00 bail for alleged ass...
|Mar 25
|Lynne Huffman
|2
|High school student arrested for alleged robber...
|Mar 20
|Suggest 45
|4
Find what you want!
Search Victorville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC