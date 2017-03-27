Grass fire near Victorville contained...

Grass fire near Victorville contained, arson suspect in custody

VICTORVILLE >> Despite high winds, firefighters by 6 p.m. Thursday had 100 percent contained at 26 acres a vegetation fire near Victorville and a man suspected of starting it was in custody, officials said. A San Bernardino County firefighter and a San Bernardino County sheriff's deputy were reported hospitalized for treatment of unspecified minor injuries.

