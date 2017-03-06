Gas in California hits the $3 mark, expected to keep rising
It took nearly 18 months to replicate, but gasoline prices have once again reached the $3 per gallon average mark in California. California's gas prices have risen nearly 40 cents per gallon in the last three months, with the recent hike pushing the price to a number that hasn't been seen since Sept.
