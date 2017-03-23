Freed inmate hijacks car in jail parking lot, authorities say
Monique Irene Cadena, 24, had been arrested by Victorville police at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance, authorities said. She was taken to the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga, where she was cited and released at 5:10 p.m., the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said in a statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Victorville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Operation Baby Face snares nine in Tulare Count...
|11 hr
|Who
|3
|Tulare County Sheriff's Department Above The Law ? (Mar '15)
|11 hr
|Who
|36
|High school student arrested for alleged robber...
|Mar 20
|Suggest 45
|4
|Oneness VS Trinity debate (the trinty is a lie) (Nov '11)
|Mar 16
|Suggest who shuts up
|10
|Male prostitution (Jun '13)
|Mar 15
|Gorge ayon
|7
|Denise Castillo works at Visalia gardens
|Mar 15
|Gorge ayon
|1
|Visalia man sentenced for attempted murder of wife (Sep '14)
|Mar 15
|Syco from Delano
|5
Find what you want!
Search Victorville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC