Freed inmate hijacks car in jail parking lot, authorities say

Monique Irene Cadena, 24, had been arrested by Victorville police at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance, authorities said. She was taken to the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga, where she was cited and released at 5:10 p.m., the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said in a statement.

