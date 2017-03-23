Freed inmate hijacks car in jail park...

Freed inmate hijacks car in jail parking lot, authorities say

Read more: Los Angeles Times

Monique Irene Cadena, 24, had been arrested by Victorville police at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance, authorities said. She was taken to the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga, where she was cited and released at 5:10 p.m., the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said in a statement.

