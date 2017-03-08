FPPC fines San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors chairman $6,000

The state Fair Political Practices Commission has fined San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors Chairman Robert Lovingood $6,000 for failing to properly report various sources of income over a 4-year period. According to a stipulation published on the commission's website, Lovingood, of Apple Valley, agreed to pay the fine in connection with four violations of the Political Reform Act - all for failing to timely disclose sources of income on statement of economic interest forms, also known as Form 700s.

