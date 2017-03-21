Flying high: ComAv launches program t...

Flying high: ComAv launches program to connect students with aviation jobs

Read more: Victorville Daily Press

High school and college students across the High Desert will be given a hands-on opportunity and educational experience for those interested in entering the aviation field thanks to ComAv. The Victorville-based aviation leasing and maintenance company has teamed with local high schools and Victor Valley College to forge a partnership known as "Aviation Pathways" that gears students for careers in aviation.

