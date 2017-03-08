Firefighters from Barstow, Victorville, elsewhere join military counterparts in training
Firefighters from Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, the Army's Fort Irwin, and the cities of Anaheim, Barstow and Victorville, are engaged in ongoing training in the handling of hazardous materials through courses held at MCLB Barstow. “We plan, train and prepare for all types of CBRNE and Hazmat incidents,” said Korey Butz, CBRNE protection officer.
