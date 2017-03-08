Fire at Victorville home quickly exti...

Fire at Victorville home quickly extinguished Wednesday

Firefighters made quick work of a blaze that erupted inside a home late Wednesday, extinguishing the flames within 15 minutes, authorities said. San Bernardino County Fire Department personnel responded to the blaze, which occurred at a home at the corner of Tawney Ridge Lane and Placida Road just after 9 p.m. Wednesday.

