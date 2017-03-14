Family describes slain plumber as 'beautiful soul,' relieved about Oceanside arrest
San Bernardino County resident Jacob Laughlin Bravo worked as a plumber at an Oceanside construction site four days a week. On those nights, the 37-year-old man slept in an office trailer at the site on Windward Way where condominiums are being built.
